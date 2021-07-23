William Joseph Wehmeier, 81, of Bowling Green, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital West in Lake St. Louis, Mo.
Cremation rites are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory in Bowling Green.
William was born Jan. 17, 1940 in St. Louis, Mo., to William August and Josephine Augusta Waldron Wehmeier.
William grew up in St. Louis around Overland and Berkley. He moved his family to Bowling Green when the Lambert St. Louis Airport expanded and bought out his property. William worked as a dump truck driver around the St. Louis area for many years. Anyone who knew him had heard his stories of his working days, which he loved to share. He enjoyed teaching his son how to work. William loved spending time with his family, and he also enjoyed working on vehicles.
William is survived by son, William R. Wehmeier (Marissa A.) of Bowling Green; daughter, Gina Ferguson of St. Charles; grandchildren: Wesley E. Wehmeier, Traci Wehmeier, Logan Wehmeier, Colten Williams, Austin Williams, Dustin Ellis, Lincoln Ferguson, and Ashley Ferguson; brother, Robert Wehmeier of St. Charles; and sister, Helen Roth of O’Fallon.
His parents; and a brother, James Wehmeier, died earlier.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
