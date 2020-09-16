BOWLING GREEN—Starting Sept. 21, 2020, portions of Locust Street and North Main Cross will be under construction. The City of Bowling Green and the Board of Aldermen have been working diligently to improve the water and sewer lines within the city limits.
Four Points Land Surveying and Engineering in Hannibal was responsible for a five-year, owner-supervised program. This project determined which water lines and mains needed to be replaced.
McClure Engineering in Columbia conducted the wastewater study, which determined sewer issues that needed to be addressed. Now that these projects are complete, the City can move forward with replacing and/or repairing lines that are old and damaged, said City Administrator Linda Luebrecht.
The aldermen have been aware of issues with Locust Street for many years, she noted. “It is a heavily traveled road that has deteriorated over the last several years. Once the water and sewer have been fixed, the street will be paved.”
Locust Street and North Main Cross have been chosen as the starting point for both water and sewer projects. The water project has a scheduled completion date of Feb. 7, 2021. The sewer portion does not have a start date scheduled but should be underway by the end of fall.
During construction, residents may be without water for short periods of time. If boil orders are necessary, notice will be given as soon as possible, Luebrecht added. Notices will also be posted on the city’s website, www.bowlinggreen-mo.gov and on the city’s Facebook page. Door hangars may also be placed on those affected by the outages.
Luebrecht said, “As always, if anyone has any questions or concerns they are welcome to call City Hall at 573-324-5451 or stop in at 16 West Church Street in Bowling Green.”
