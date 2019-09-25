CLARKSVILLE – The Clarksville Memorial VFW Post 4610 and Auxiliary held their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 16, because their usual date fell on Labor Day.
A report was given on the activities that they had participated in, They had participated in the 200 Year Bicentennial Parade in Frankford, service officer membership Roundup in Bowling Green, the Celebration Of Life event in Bowling Green, Opening Service with the Colors and the Heritage Day activities also held in Bowling Green. All were very successful, per the report.
They finalized plans for the Fall Festival to be held in Elsberry on Saturday, Sept. 28, where they will be selling large hot dogs, chili dogs, nacho/cheese and nacho/cheese supreme and bottled water, and the Applefest in Clarksville on Oct. 12 and 13 where they will participate in the parade and hold the annual barbecue at the Post home, selling pork steaks, pork burgers, large hot dogs and hamburger plates and sandwiches.
Commander Herbert Everett and QuarterMaster Robert LaForte, Auxiliary President Mary Tarpein and Conductor Michael Everett will all be attending the Department C Of A in Branson from Sept. 28-30, representing the post and auxiliary.
A short POW-MIA Ceremony was held at the end of the meeting, because the third Friday in September is the date set aside to remember POWs and MIAs since 1979. American Chair Joanne Hammuck gave the history to the group.
The meeting closed with the next meeting to be held at the VFW Post on Monday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m.
