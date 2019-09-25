EOLIA – Pike-Lincoln Technical Center Director Martin Hanley announced the school’s students of the month for September this week:
“Students are back working hard at Pike-Lincoln Technical Center for the 2019-2020 school year. While all of our students excel in so many different ways, we recognize two students each month as our Students of the Month. For September, PLTC is proud to recognize Raymond Bird and Sammi Dobbs as our Students of the Month. Raymond is a Silex High School student in our Diesel Technology program, while Sammi is a Winfield High School student in our Health Sciences 2 program. Both students are leaders in their classroom and work hard to help their instructors and other students. Both of these students will be eligible to apply for the PLTC Student of the Year scholarship during their senior year. Congratulations to Chase and Sammi!”
