JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – On Saturday, Jan. 4, three youths from the local area competed in the Northeast District Elks National Foundation Hoop Shoot. Reece Wommack, Landyn Alexander,and Ford Shealor traveled to Jefferson City for the competition.
While Landyn and Ford didn't place in the top three of their age groups, Reece Wommack gained a first Place in hers for the third year. She will be competing in the State Hoop Shoot on Feb. in Kirkwood, Mo.
Reece sank 20 of 25 baskets which was an improvement over her Lodge Hoop Shoot performance. Louisiana’s Elks Lodge congratulates Reece and wishes her good luck at State.
