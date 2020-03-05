CLOPTON – A narrow early lead for the Clopton boys against Van-Far in the district finals on Saturday, Feb. 29 ended with a 48-36 loss.
Clopton led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Van-Far pulled into the lead and then pulled away over the course of the game.
Clopton’s scoring was relatively evenly spread, with ten points for Shawn Yates, nine points for Daniel Harvey, eight points for Jared Hoehn and six points for Kennon Watts.
The team has struggled with illness and injuries in the waning days of their season.
The team beat Louisiana 47-40 and Silex 49-38 on their way to the finals. Van-Far will play Milan high school Wednesday, March 4, for a chance to play for state
