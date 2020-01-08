CLOPTON – A confident victory over Winfield Monday started the Clopton Invitational Tournament on a strong note for the home team.
Clopton was the second seed in the tournament. It will play third-seeded Elsberry Wednesday in a semifinal game after beating seventh-seeded Winfield 62-19.
Clopton’s top scorer was Megan Harrelson, with 22 points. She was followed by Caragan Lockard with 15 points, Logan Hall with 13 points, Stephanie Talbert with five, Madelyn Brune with four and Taylor Akers with three.
Together, Clopton scored 22 two-point field goals, three three-point field goals, and nine free throws.
A rip-roaring first quarter effectively put Winfield out of contention, with Clopton outscoring Winfield 23-6. But Clopton kept up the momentum later in the game, only dipping below double digits in the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock under MSHSAA mercy rules.
