ELSBERRY – An energetic fourth quarter couldn’t make up the difference for the Louisiana boys basketball team in their away game against Elsberry Tuesday, Jan. 21
Louisiana scored 17 points in their last eight minutes of play, more than doubling their results from any of the other quarters of the game — but still lost 46-36.
Sophomore Mason Washington led the team in scoring, putting up 11 points, trailed by senior Ryan Feldewerth and sophomore Tramaine Chatman with seven each.
Washington also lead the team in rebounds with six.
Elsberry senior Jake Rimel led up their effort with 16 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.