Clopton beat North Callaway but lost a close game against Lutheran St. Charles last week.
Their Wednesday, Jan. 22 game against Lutheran ended 57-52 in favor of their opponents.
“Defensively we gave this team too many points in their offensive transition and allowed far too many second chance opportunities. We had a sluggish second quarter offensively, only scoring five points,” Head Coach Tony Francis said.
Zakk Eivins led the team in scoring, with 17 points.
Their Saturday, Jan. 25 game against North Callaway produced a rosier result: a 59-43 victory.
With a large crowd and a tough environment, I felt we out-hustled our mistakes and found a way to find success. In the past we would allow mistakes to get us down. In this game, the men hung tough and was rewarded with a fun bus ride home,” Francis said.
