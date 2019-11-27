Palmyra, Mo. – The first game in the new season for Louisiana Bulldogs basketball ended up being a high-scoring loss for the team.
The Bulldogs were matched up against the Palmyra Panthers in an away game Monday, Nov. 25.
The final score was 74-44 Palmyra.
The result ended up being eerily similar to last year’s season opener, also against Palmyra. That game ended in a 75-46 loss to the Panthers.
The Panthers out-paced the Bulldogs in each quarter of the game, though their edge was only three points in the second. The point-scoring pace of each team slowed in the second half, with Louisiana putting up 7 points in the third and fourth quarter against 12 in the first and 18 in the second.
Sophomore Tramaine Chatman was the strongest offensive shooter for Louisiana, putting up 14 points.
He was followed by sophomore Mason Washington (8 points), freshmen Donovan Richards and Jack Logan (6 points each) and sophomore Ryan Capps (4 points).
Louisiana is once again fielding a young team: senior Tyler Pedersen was the only upperclassmen to score a basket. He and freshman Wyatt Harrison each scored three points.
Together, the team scored more points outside the three point line, putting up seven successful three-pointers for 21 points against 10 two-pointers for a 20 points.
Chatman also stood out defensively, stealing the ball four times.
The varsity girls game scheduled against Palmyra Monday was canceled due to “low participation numbers and some untimely injuries,” with Louisiana Athletics looking for a chance to reschedule the game at a later date.
Both teams are scheduled to meet Palmyra again on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Monroe City Invitational Tournament
