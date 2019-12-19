CLOPTON – The Lady Hawks made short work of the Elsberry Indians in their home game Thursday, winning 48-17.
Elsberry didn’t score into the double digits in any quarter of the game, while Clopton’s performance was steady: scoring 11 in the first and second quarter and 13 in the third and fourth.
Megan Harrelson was the game’s top scorer, bringing in 13 points, followed by Caragan Lockard with 12 and Logan Hall with 10.
Clopton’s win Tuesday against the Canton Tigers was less confident: they won 41-40 after out-scoring their opponents by one in overtime.
The game was tight throughout: neither team had more than a two-point advantage at the end of any of the game’s quarters.
Lockard led the scoring against Canton, with 12 points, followed by Harrelson, with 11.
