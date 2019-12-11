Louisiana’s junior varsity team was a bright spot during the school’s triple-headers against Highland and Van Far last week. Louisiana JV beat Highland 52-44 and Van Far 55-30.
Photos: JV Bulldogs beat Van-Far
- By Adam Thorp
Adam Thorp
