LOUISIANA – Louisiana will bring another generation of storied Bulldogs into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame between its varsity basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19.
A reception for inductees and their guests will be held before hand, starting at 5 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria. Food and drinks will be provided.
Louisiana is scheduled to play North Callaway Thursday. The 2019 hall of fame class will be inducted between the girls and boys game, around 7 p.m.
This years inductees are Edward Davis of the class of 1973, who will not be able to attend due to a prior commitment, the 1973 football team, Brad Wahlgren of the class of 1987, Brad McCarty of the class of 1990 and Meghan Shuckenbrock of the class of 2003.
The school is still looking for inductees for the class of 2020 and beyond, Athletic Director Ryan Griffin said.
“We know there are tons of people that deserve to be honored but we need people to nominate them,” Griffin said. Nomination forms can be found on the school website or by contacting Griffin by phone at 573-721-7964 or by email at griffinr@louisiana.k12.mo.us.
