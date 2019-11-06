MONROE CITY, MO. – A very strong performance by the Clopton-Elsberry IndianHawks just about unseated the Monroe City Panthers at an away game Friday
The Indianhawks drew first blood on a short pass from Shawn Yates to Kyle Martin. But Monroe City quickly retaliated, setting the tone for the rest of the night. The quarter ended 8-6 Monroe City.
Clopton-Elsberry took the lead again in the second quarter, carried over the line by Shawn Yates. An intercepted IndianHawks pass provided the Monroe City Panthers a chance to retaliate, running the ball in from around the 50 yard line.
With time for just one play left in the half, an IndianHawk pass from Shawn Yates to Zakk Eivens secured another touchdown and a 21-16 lead.
The IndianHawks took back the lead again not two minutes into the third quarter — and then expanded on it with a second touchdown in the quarter. A 36-yard pass into the endzone for Clopton-Elsberry narrowed the score to 29-32 at the game entered the final quarter.
Another long toss in the fourth quarter for 35 yards from Yates to Martin, who caught the ball one-handed, put Clopton-Elberry in a two-point striking distance again. A denied two-point conversion on Monroe City’s next touchdown meant the Panthers were only one touchdown and 2-point conversion ahead — but that was, ultimately where they’d remain. Monroe City won 44-36.
