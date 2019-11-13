In place of an all-inclusive end-of-year ceremony, Louisiana is opting to recognize its students athletic accomplishments in three ceremonies at the end of each season — starting next Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. at Louisiana High School. The fall ceremony will recognize high school football players, softball players and cheerleaders.
Dessert and punch will be provided by the Booster Club.
“We are trying something new this year. The administration and coaching staff have decided that it would be better to recognize our student-athletes after every season so that their accomplishments are fresh in our minds,” a school announcement read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.