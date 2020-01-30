BOWLING GREEN – A win by the Clopton girls over Louisiana opened the Bowling Green Tournament Monday, Jan. 27.
First-seed Clopton won 47-7, with Louisiana scoring every one of its points in the third quarter.
Clopton went into the tournament on the heels of a Saturday, Jan. 25, EMO win over North Callaway 74-56. Megan Harrelson led the team in scoring with 31 points followed by Caragan Lockard with 24.
Also last week, Louisiana lost an away game against Elsberry 48-8.
