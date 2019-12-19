HANNIBAL – Louisiana swimmers took to the pool against Hannibal Thursday for their first meet of the season.
Louisiana’s Shayla Hopkins came in second in the open 100-meter breast-stroke (1:27.45) and third in the open 50-meter freestyle (31.48). Mary Price led the team in the 100-meter back-stroke (1:41.13). A relay squad of Tegan Carrington, Price, Krimson Lee and Hopkins competed in the 200-meter medley (2:48.28) and the 400-meter freestyle (6:28.76).
Carrington shaved 1.58 seconds off her personal best in the 50-meter freestyle and 6.64 seconds off her 100-meter breast stroke. Hopkins shaved .6 seconds off her 100-meter breast stroke.
