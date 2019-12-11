LOUISIANA – After difficulties filling out the roster forced the team to cancel a game the week before last, Louisiana girls basketball played both their season opener and their first home game last week.

The team was ultimately out-matched in their Tuesday game against Highland, which beat them 65-10.

The team’s game against Van Far Thursday was more competitive.

Louisiana lost 59-32, but actually matched Van-Far point-for-point in the first quarter.

Send questions and comments to athorp@pikecountynews.com.

