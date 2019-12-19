MONROE CITY – Louisiana’s girls basketball team lost 75-5 to Palmyra in their first round match at the opening of the Monroe City Tournament Tuesday.
The team did not play Thursday’s scheduled game at the Monroe City Tournament due to injuries.
“While this is disappointing, we are hopeful that the girls will get healthy and they will be back on the court soon,” Athletic Director Ryan Griffin said. They had been scheduled to play Mark Twain in the first round of the consolation tournament.
