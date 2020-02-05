BOWLING GREEN – Louisiana's boys basketball team fought its way back to the consolation finals at the Bowling Green tournament last week.
After its first-round loss to Winfield (67-49) Louisiana recovered in the first round of the consolation bracket, beating Elsberry decisively 42-9. They ultimately lost the consolation finals to North Callaway 53-33.
In the North Callaway game Mason Washington led the team in scoring, with 13 points, followed by Tramaine Chatman and Ryan Feldewerth with seven each and Ryan Capps with six. Tyler Pedersen had five rebounds, followed by Capps and Feldewerth with four.
The Louisiana girls team was knocked out of the consolation bracket Wednesday, Jan. 29, after a 39-22 loss to Silex.
