69 – 14 win over S. Callaway keeps Bowling Green undefeated
By Stan Schwartz
It didn’t take long for the sun to drop below the horizon, dropping the temperature on the field into the 50s. That did little to slow the advance of the Bobcats as they took on the South Callaway Bulldogs Friday night.
The Bobcats were 5-0 at the start of the game, three of those being conference wins. They were averaging 69.8 points a game, while holding their opponents to an average of 6.4 points per game.
Bowling Green elected to receive the ball to start the game. Within two plays, No. 1, Marcus Starks, was in the end zone after a 40-yard run. He put the icing on the cake, making the 2-point conversion. And just like that, the Bobcats were ahead 8 – 0.
The Bulldog offense surprised the Bobcats when they went to the air to complete a pass, scoring their first touchdown. The kick after was good, putting the Bulldogs just one point behind. But that would be the closest they would come during this lopsided game. That pass served as a wake-up call to the Bowling Green defense, which adjusted to the air attack.
The Bulldogs tried an on-side kick to continue their momentum, but No. 15, Brandon Gamm, dropped on the ball, giving the Bobcats good field position. Unfortunately, the Bobcats incurred a penalty, pushing them back. That, however, didn’t deter this undefeated team. No. 6, Dylan Dalton, ran a quarterback keeper, scoring the Bobcat’s next touchdown. When setting up for the 2-point conversion, the Bobcats received another penalty. Dalton’s pass was blocked, keeping the score at 14 – 7.
The Bobcat defense held the Bulldogs, preventing another score. When Bowling Green got possession of the ball, Starks quickly ran it in for another Bobcat touchdown. No. 24, Gunner Bryant, caught a short pass from Dalton for the 2-point conversion, putting the score at 22 – 7, with just 4:41 to go in the first quarter.
During Bowling Green’s next series, they fumbled the ball, but recovered it, bringing up fourth down and 12. They decided to go for it, and a pass to Starks netted Bowling Green another touchdown. Dalton’s pass for the 2-point conversion was blocked, putting the score at 28 – 7.
The Bobcat defense held the Bulldogs again, forcing a turnover on downs, giving Bowling Green good field position. Two plays later, the Bobcats were in the Bulldog end zone again, putting the score at 34 – 7. The 2-point conversion was good, making it 36 – 7.
The Bobcat defense really started pouring on the pressure. Starks penetrated their line, sacking the quarterback, but drew a face mask penalty. That put the Bulldogs into Bobcat territory.
Another penalty advanced the Bulldogs closer to the Bobcat goal line. But Bowling Green shut them down, forcing another turnover on downs.
Once the Bobcat offense had the ball again, they quickly scored, with another good 2-point conversion, putting them ahead 44 – 7.
South Callaway started their drive, but fumbled the ball. Bowling Green recovered, and two plays later were in the Bulldog end zone. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 50 – 7.
On the next series, the Bobcats stopped the Bulldogs and then scored again. This time Bowling Green tried to kick the point after. It was no good, leaving the score 56 – 7 at the close of the first half.
At the start of the third quarter, the Bulldogs fumbled on kickoff, with the Bobcats recovering the ball inside their 10-yard line. Two plays later, Starks carried the ball in for another Bobcat touchdown. This time the kick after was good, putting Bowling Green ahead 63 – 7.
Bowling Green began to bring on their younger players, who were eager for some field time. They plowed their way down field, earning another Bobcat touchdown. They lined up for a kick, but a penalty pushed them back 5 yard. A second penalty pushed them back another 5 yards. That caused the kick to fall short of the goalposts, putting the score at 69 – 7.
It was then that the crowd learned Bowling Green had tied the state record for most points earned during the regular season.
"I thought the kids played really well," said head coach Joe Chinn. "We gave up a big passing play early but then shut them down the rest of the way. Only allowed 160 yards of offense and 115 came on two plays, so overall all, I'm really pleased with the defense. Bryson Brandenburger led the defense with 11 tackles two for a loss. Offensively, we played really well again. Dylan Dalton rushed for 170 yards and a TD, he also threw two TDs. Marcus Starks had four rushing touchdowns, and 1 receiving. Bleyne Bryant added two rushing TDs as well.