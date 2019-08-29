LOUISIANA – More than 150 people gathered at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 25 for a tailgate party followed by Spirit Day worship service. Everyone dressed in Bulldog attire or colors, other sports attire or wore a “Proud Bulldog Fan” sticker to show their support. There was even a Bulldog basketball letter sweater from 1944 worn by Don Ince.
The morning started off with muffins and juice in the parking lot and then continued inside.
To start the service “Onward Bulldogs” was played by the Praise Band with high school student and First Baptist Community Youth member Brady Pitzer sitting in as guest drummer. After a special recognition and prayer for all the guest and music by the Praise Band, Pastor Bill Maupin gave an inspiring message about finding “Happiness.”
The purpose of Spirit day was to show the coaches, students and administration that the church community is supporting and praying for their success, safety and futures. The church plans on making this an annual event with hopes of growing each year. Other events to highlight the different school activities are being planned.
This Friday will be the first Fifth Quarter event, starting after the first home football game from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. All high school students are welcome to attend and enjoy food, snacks and a place to hang out.
