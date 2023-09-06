It may have been a low-scoring game, but there was still a lot of nail biting as the Bowling Green LadyCats won their home opener against the Mexico Lady Bulldogs, 1 – 0.
The Lady Bulldogs were up first. No. 0, Megan Graver, started throwing burners across the plate, making the Lady Bulldogs swinging at a lot of air.
They left one runner on third at the top of the first inning.
The Mexico pitcher was having trouble finding her arm walking two LadyCats. A solid hit by No. 23, Delaney Feldman, brought in the first and only run during the game. The LadyCats were poised to really increase the score after that run, but a pop fly to center brought the inning to a close, leaving three runners on base.
Graver continued to confound the Lady Bulldog players with consistent speed and accuracy.
The second inning remained scoreless. In the third, Graver walked one player, but redeemed herself by striking out the next three players.
Each inning saw some good plays infield and in the outfield. The Lady Bulldogs came close to tying the score at the top of the sixth inning. Excellent fielding, and an amazing catch by No. 20, catcher Lily Bowen, stopped the Lady Bulldog runner as she tried to score.
Bowling Green maintained its lead, and at the top of the seventh inning, the Lady Bulldogs could not score, closing out the game.
The following day, in conference play, the LadyCats faced the Louisiana Lady Bulldogs on their turf. The team was ahead by 10 runs in the fifth inning when Graver shutdown their play. The LadyCats took the win with a score of 12 – 2.