CLOPTON – The Clopton girls basketball team fought hard throughout Thursday night’s home game against Montgomery County, but couldn’t make up the deficit driven in part by strong free throw shooting by their opponents.
A last second three point shot by Clopton’s Megan Harrelson put Clopton in striking distance of tying the Panthers before the buzzer sounded, but the Hawks didn’t have time to do so. The game ended 53-50 Montgomery County.
Montgomery County took an early lead, but Clopton managed to tie it 25-25 with a minute left in the half, and spent the second half of the game hot on Montgomery County’s heels.
In the home stretch, foul trouble for Clopton gave Montgomery County a chance to build up their advantage and establish an enviable record on the free throw line, shooting 20 for 29. Clopton, by contrast, shot two for three.
Clopton also had to cope with a substantial height disadvantage compared to the Montgomery County team.
Harrelson was Clopton’s top scorer with 16 points, followed by Caragan Lockard with 14, Taylor Akers with ten, Stephanie Talbert with six, Madisyn Parrish with three and Madelyn Brune with one.
Clopton’s JV team saw a similarly close result, coming from behind but just failing to catch up with Montgomery County JV. That game ended 24-22 Montgomery County.
