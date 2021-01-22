BOWLING GREEN—It was a battle for the ages, as the LadyCats went up against the Lady Indians Friday night here. It was a close battle as the two teams vied for the lead most of the game. Bowling Green was able to prevail in the final seconds of the game with a score of 46-45.
The LadyCats were first on the scoreboard within the first 5 seconds of the game. But the Lady Indians were able to take the lead with a 3-point shot. It looked as though the LadyCats were having difficulty getting the rebounds and had trouble converting turnovers into points.
Bowling Green was behind on for a short while before a flurry of scoring put them in the lead at the end of the first period 14-11. It was a back and forth struggle for the entire period. Van-Far proved they were good at picking off the rebounds and moving in to take the ball as LadyCats moved it back down court.
Bowling Green No. 10, Grace Deters, found her stride early, and was bringing down the rebounds. No. 25, Kaylyn Charlton, could hold onto the ball when she went toe-to-toe with the Van-Far players.
At the half, Bowling Green was still in the lead, but only by one point—23-21. Van-Far made their comeback in the third period, but it didn’t last for long when Bowling Green retook the lead.
At the end of the third period, the LadyCats were still holding onto the lead—36-32. With less than 6 minutes to go in the fourth period, the Lady Indians pulled ahead. But then it became a true battle for the lead with each team taking and losing the lead. With less than 2 minutes to go, Van-Far retook the lead by 1 point. Then Bowling Green was on top, and with just 28 seconds to go, Van-Far retook the lead. But with just 17 seconds left in the game, the LadyCats were able to score and retake the lead. At the final buzzer, Bowling Green was the winner—46-45.
“I thought the girls brought great energy and effort on Friday,” said head coach Jared Runyon. “We did a much better job of taking care of the basketball and converting on our open looks. We have struggled with offensive consistency to this point with a young group, but Friday was a step in the right direction. We competed the entire game and finished down the stretch, which is always our ultimate goal. We are hoping to continue the momentum into this week and the Bowling Green Tournament the following week.”