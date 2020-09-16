BOWLING GREEN—The Bowling Green Lady Cats overwhelmed the Louisiana Lady Bulldogs in a rout that finished short of seven innings, when the game was called in the fifth with a score of 11-1.
It started out like it was going to be a close one, with the first inning remaining scoreless.
But then, in the second inning, Bowling Green pulled ahead with 4 runs. No. 3 Summer Scherder was on fire, throwing burners across home plate for most of the game. Second inning ended with the Lady Cats ahead, 4-0.
Louisiana looked as though they might make a contest of the game, scoring a run in the third inning, but the Lady Cats quickly quashed that idea, scoring another 5 runs, putting the score at 9-1.
The fourth inning proved no easier for the Lady Bulldogs. They were unable to score, but Bowling Green put another run on the scoreboard, bringing the score to 10-1.
At the end of the fifth inning, the Lady Bulldogs were still at just one run, and Bowling Green scored again. With the score at 11-1, the umpires called the game in favor of the Lady Cats.
The team was in its element, on its home turf with the stands filled with their supporters. They took every advantage against Louisiana. They stole bases almost at will, with just about every overthrow or bad bounce by the Lady Bulldogs. They played tight and hard. Head coach Craig Smith, standing close to third base shouted instructions to remind the girls when they should advance the bases.
This was the second game the Lady Cats played during the week.
The Tuesday game against Highland High School had been postponed to Wednesday because of wet field conditions. The Lady Cats defeated Highland 5-1. Smith said the team played well.
“We are hitting the ball a ton,” Smith said. “It is tough to hit on consecutive nights against the pitchers we faced. I think the girls adjusted well to the speeds of the two pitchers.”
“The girls make no excuses,” he added, “and they are ready to play and hit against anyone. Summer stepped up big, took the ball in back to back nights and secured the wins.”
Even with all this, they are still looking to the future.
“We have a big week ahead of us with two conference games in Elsberry and against Mark Twain at home,” Smith said, “And another chance against Battle High School at home on Saturday.”