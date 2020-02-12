LOUISIANA – Louisiana struggled in its Friday, Feb. 7 court-warming game against Wellsville-Middletown, ending the game down 21-40.
The game was into its second quarter before a two-pointer from Mechia Campbell ended the team’s drought.
The team scored six, seven, and the eight points in the second, third and fourth quarters, and actually outpaced Wellsville by one point in the third.
Campbell ended the game with 11 points, followed by Faith Rule with ten.
Kacie Strickfaden had a single, two-point field goal while Jaidyn Wommack made one free throw.
Washington also led the team with seven rebounds, followed by Feldewerth with six and Chatman with five.
