BOWLING GREEN—The Bowling Green Lady Cats overwhelmed the Louisiana Lady Bulldogs in a rout that finished short of seven innings, when the game was called in the fifth with a score of 11-1.
It started out like it was going to be a close one, with the first inning remaining scoreless.
But then, in the second inning, Bowling Green pulled ahead with 4 runs. The second inning ended with the Lady Cats ahead, 4-0.
Louisiana looked as though they might make a contest of the game, scoring a run in the third inning, but the Lady Cats quickly quashed that idea, scoring another 5 runs, putting the score at 9-1.
The fourth inning proved no easier for the Lady Bulldogs. They were unable to score, but Bowling Green put another run on the scoreboard, bringing the score to 10-1.
At the end of the fifth inning, the Lady Bulldogs were still at just one run, and Bowling Green scored again. With the score at 11-1, the umpires called the game in favor of the Lady Cats.