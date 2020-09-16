Pitching

Pitcher No. 12 Emily Powell winds up to throw against Bowling Green. The Lady Bulldogs lost to the Lady Cats at the bottom of the fifth inning. Photo by Stan Schwartz

BOWLING GREEN—The Bowling Green Lady Cats overwhelmed the Louisiana Lady Bulldogs in a rout that finished short of seven innings, when the game was called in the fifth with a score of 11-1.

It started out like it was going to be a close one, with the first inning remaining scoreless.

But then, in the second inning, Bowling Green pulled ahead with 4 runs. The second inning ended with the Lady Cats ahead, 4-0.

Louisiana looked as though they might make a contest of the game, scoring a run in the third inning, but the Lady Cats quickly quashed that idea, scoring another 5 runs, putting the score at 9-1.

The fourth inning proved no easier for the Lady Bulldogs. They were unable to score, but Bowling Green put another run on the scoreboard, bringing the score to 10-1.

At the end of the fifth inning, the Lady Bulldogs were still at just one run, and Bowling Green scored again. With the score at 11-1, the umpires called the game in favor of the Lady Cats.

