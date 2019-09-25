VAN-FAR – From the opening snap it was all Clopton-Elsberry IndianHawks Friday night as they ran roughshod over the Van-Far Indians.
Not even a power outage could stop the IndianHawks who quickly jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back.
While the offense clicked on all cylinders, it was the IndianHawks defense that stifled the Van-Far offense. Thirteen different defenders recorded tackles with Juniors Jacob Wolanski (8), Riley Walker (7) and Avery Hall (6) leading the way. Wolanski recorded the only sack.
Clopton-Elsberry also had two takeaways with an 11-yard interception by Sophomore Landon Strus and a fumble recovery by Junior Zakk Eivins.
On offense it was a total team effort on the ground and through the air.
Senior Shawn Yates threw for 158 yard on 11 completions with 3 TD’s for a QB Rating of 113.3 percent.
Catching those passes where Senior Kyle Martin 3 for 92 yards 2 TD’s, Senior Maleek McPike 2 for 30 yards 1 TD and Senior Jake Rimel 4 for 17 yards. Eivins recorded 19 yards on 2 receptions.
Yates led the rushing attack, as well as carring the ball 11 times for 108 yards and a TD. Eivins had 7 carries for 62 yards and 2 TD’s, Rimel finished with 41 yards on 7 carries and Junior Dorian Zumwalt had 14 yards on 3 carries.
The IndianHawks head to Wright City Friday night to take on the Wildcats at 7 p.m.
