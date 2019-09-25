CLOPTON – The results in a blow-out against North Calloway and a more competitive match against Montgomery County, ended in two losses for the Ladyhawks.
Last week’s games leave the team’s record at 2-7. Despite the apparent set-backs, head coach Tony Francis struck a positive note on the week’s events.
“I’m very proud of the girl’s no-quit attitude. They are showing a resiliency that most young people do not have and they are improving,” Francis said.
On Thursday, the team played an away game against Montgomery County.
Montgomery County, which was 4-4 for the season going into the game, built its lead in the bottom of the the first inning.
A walk followed by a double put Wildcats on second and third — both base-runners then scored on a fly ball to center field. Another runner scored later in the inning on a ground ball to third base.
Clopton did not retaliate till the fifth inning, and at that point the Wildcats had widened their lead by another run.
Kamry Gloe, the first batter for Louisiana of the inning, advanced to first and then second base on an error by the Montgomery County’s first baseman. Another error — this one by their opponent’s third baseman, fielding — allowed Madison Horstmeier and Madison Akers to cross home plate.
But the comfort was not to last. as a Monntgomery County base-runner stole home in the sixth, leaving the score 6-2.
In the sixth inning Austin Lair’s efforts to round the bases were abbetted by a series of Montgomery County errors first in right field and then at first base. This put her in position — at third — to capitalize on a fly ball hit by Madison Horstmeier.
Two doubles by Montgomery County in the bottom of the sixth gave the game its final 7-3 tally.
Clopton was challenged in the game by strong pitching from Montgomery County, whose pitcher struck out 12 Clopton batters.
Earlier last week, the team was paired up for a punishing confrontation with North Calloway, who beat the team 11-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.