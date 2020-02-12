CLOPTON – The Hawks entered last week on the heels of a triumph at the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament. The week, however, had its share of challenges, resulting a narrow win over Louisiana on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and a 49-28 loss to Montgomery County Friday, Feb. 7.
“Our performance on the court this week, coming off a Bowling Green Tournament Title, falls directly on the coach’s shoulders,” Head Coach Tony Francis said. “I take full responsibility for not choosing the correct way to handle our success. These young men did not take opponents lightly, I assure everyone of that fact. As we approach practices this week, I will hold myself accountable to each young man who has dedicated and sacrificed time to represent a great school and community.”
Senior Kennon Watts scored 8 points over the course of the game.
