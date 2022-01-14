CLARKSVILLE—It was a week for spectacular basketball during the 2022 Clopton Invitational Tournament.
The girls started first on Monday, with Elsberry winning big against Louisiana 39 to 8. Mark Twain faced down Monroe City but took a loss with the final score of 43-33. Clopton came out on top in its contest against Wright City with a score of 70-32. Then Louisiana won its contest against Wright City with a score of 44-23.
Tuesday saw the boys take to the courts with the No. 1 seed Monroe City overwhelming Silex with a score of 89-9. Elsberry took on Clopton, winning its contest with a score of 51-44. The Winfield boys overpowered Mark Twain in its game, 73-44. Louisiana won its contest against Wright City with a score of 55-23.
Wednesday, on the winning side of the girls’ bracket for the semi-finals, Elsberry downed Monroe City, 30-16. And Clopton took down Silex with a score of 50 to 49. On the consolation side of the bracket, Wright City lost to Winfield, 51-13. Louisiana beat Mark Twain 43-40.
The boys’ semifinal games were played Thursday evening. Monroe City, the No. 1 seed, continued it domination by defeating Elsberry 58-50. Winfield won its contest against Louisiana, 61-57.
Friday night the girls had their final games of the tournament. Elsberry won first place against Clopton, 47-28. Clopton was awarded the second-place trophy. Silex and Monroe City played for their place, with Silex winning, 45-33. On the consolation side of the bracket, Louisiana won its game against Winfield, 44-34.
Saturday started early, with the consolation game between Clopton and Wright City, going at 4 p.m. Clopton won that contest 46-39. Elsberry and Louisiana battled back and forth for the entire game with Elsberry making a shot that put the game into overtime. From there it eventually won third place 59-56.
The featured event of the evening—Monroe City versus Winfield—between the first and second seeds, finished with Monroe City on top, 72-54, winning the tournament for the fifth time.