LOUISIANA – Louisiana struggled against the Hermann Bearcats Friday, ultimately dropping the home game 56-14.
One factor in the game was obvious on the sidelines, where Bearcats players were stacked like cordwood. Louisiana, on the other hand, was fielding only 12 players at the end of the game.
“Yeah, being down to 12 healthy players at the end makes things tricky. Our kids kept fighting though,” head coach Joe Calhoun said.
Louisiana found its way on to the scoreboard in the second quarter when Devin Cropp found his way up the left side of the field from the Louisiana 46.
Louisiana’s efforts registered again in the fourth quarter, while Hermann was being prevented from doing any more damage.Darriez Burse took the ball across the line for Louisiana, while Tyler York barrelled through the Bearcat line to catch a pass for the conversion.
Louisiana faced a formidable opponent in Hermann, who came into the match 3-0, having racked up wins against Montgomery County, South Calloway and St. James High School.
Louisiana plays again at home Friday at 7 p.m. against Schuyler County. The Rams are also 0-4.
Calhoun was optimistic about the team’s ability to bounce back
“We’ll lick our wounds and get ready for our next opponent,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun added that he expected Louisiana’s next bout to be “evently matched.”
