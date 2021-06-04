The Bowling Green High School Track and Field team competed May 29 at the state meet.
“We had a really good state meet and a tremendous overall season,” said head coach Matt Chance. “I am very proud of what our kids accomplished this year and very happy that our seniors went out on a high note. We will return a lot of great kids for next year and hopefully we can get back to the state meet next year, as well.”
During the meet the results for Bowling Green were:
Girls High Jump - Jordyn Stafford Finished 14th.
Girls Discus - Andrea Korte Finished 12th.
Boys Javelin - Dylan Dalton Finished 9th and broke the school record.
Girls 100 Meter Dash - Kelley Lewis Finished 15th.
Girls 200 Meter Dash - Kelley Lewis Finished 9th.
Boys Javelin - Gunner Bryant - Finished 14th.
All State Events:
Boys High Jump - Michael Starks - Finished 2nd and broke the school record.
Boys Triple Jump - Michael Starks Finished 7th.
Boys Discus - Devin Rue - Finished 7th.
Boys 110 Hurdles - Marcus Starks - Finished 6th.
Girls Javelin - Haylee Chandler - Finished 4th.
Girls Long Jump - Kasie Orf - Finished 4th.
Girls 4x100 Relay - Tanner Turner, Kelley Lewis, Kasie Orf, Jordyn Stafford finished 4th.
Girls 4 x 200 Relay - Tanner Turner, Kelley Lewis, Kasie Orf, Jordyn Stafford finished 4th.
In addition to this, named Class 3 All State were: the girls relay team for the 4 x 100 and the 4 x 200 releay; Kasi Orf for the long jump; Devin Rue for the discus; Marcus Starks for the 110 hurdles; Michael Starks for the high jump and triple jump; and Haylee Chandler for the javelin.