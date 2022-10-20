The Bobcats came onto the field Friday night undefeated with an impressive 7 – 0 record and put another one in the win column, ranking the team No. 1 in the Eastern Missouri Conference.
It was senior night for the Bobcat football team, band and Color Guard. Nine players will be graduating and moving on at the end of the school year. See the related story on Page 6.
A light rain had started to fall just before the sun went down, steadily increasing through the opening ceremonies, kick off and about 5 minutes into the first quarter. The wind and rain meant little to the Bobcats. Even though they lost the toss and the Wright City Wildcats elected to receive, it wasn’t long before Bowling Green was able to put its offense on the field.
The Bobcats stopped the Wildcats first drive forcing them to punt. It looked as though Wright City’s defense was going to prove difficult, but in just four quick plays, No. 1, Marcus Starks, was zooming into the end zone. The kick after was good, putting the Bobcats ahead 8 – 0.
On the Wildcats’ next possession, the Bobcats held them again. The punt was blocked and Bowing Green earned another touchdown. A 2-point conversion attempt was good, putting score at 15 – 0, with 7:50 to go in the first quarter.
Wright City went to the air on its next possession and connected well down field into Bowling Green territory. Unfortunately, a flag on the play called the ball back. Wright City went to the air again, but this time Starks was there and intercepted the ball. No. 6, Dylan Dalton, went to the air, too, connecting with Startks, who ran it in for another Bowling Green touchdown. On the 2-point conversion, Dalton ran a keeper play putting the score at 23 – 0.
The Bowling Green defense stopped Wright City’s offense again, forcing another punt. On the next play, Dalton connect with No. 24, Gunnar Bryant for the 40-yard play. The 2-point conversion was good, upping the score to 31 – 0, with 4:01 to go in the first quarter.
Defense was working overtime, putting the kibosh on the next Wright City drive. With Bowling Green back in possession, it took three plays—one missed pass and two runs to put the score even higher. The 2-point conversion was good, putting the score at 39 – 0.
An on-side kick by Bowling Green was picked up by Starks to ran it in for another touchdown. The point after fell short, leaving the score 45 – 0. Wright City tried to score before the end of the first quarter, but time ran out.
The kick put Bowling Green back at it’s own 47-yard line. But Starks broke through scoring another touchdown. The point after failed again, leaving the score 51 – 0.
The Bobcat defense stopped Wright City again. They took over on their own 41-yard line. But two penalties pushed the Bobcats back, making it first down and 36 yards to go. Dalton went to the air but threw an interception. The Wildcats could not profit from that throw. The Bobcat defense stopped them cold again.
Bowling Green scored again, and the kick after again was no good. But the score still went to 57 – 0.
On the kickoff, Wright City had a good run return, but shortly after crossing into Bobcat territory, the runner was hit hard enough to cause a fumble. No. 15, Brandon Gamm, scooped up the ball and kicked in the afterburners to blaze back across the field, scoring another Bobcat touchdown.
The Wildcat offense caught break scoring a touchdown with 5:04 to go before the half. They set up for the point after, but two penalties moved them back. Still, the kick was good, putting Wright City on the scoreboard for the first time—63 – 7.
Wright City tried an on-side kick but Bowling Green kept possession of the ball. With two running plays, Bowling Green was racking up six more points. The kick after went wide, putting the score at 69 – 7.
On the Wildcats’ first play their quarterback threw and interception. Dalton caught the ball deep in Bowling Green territory. On the first play, he handed the ball off to Starks, who had a huge run carrying the ball to the Wright City 15-yard line. On the next play, Bryant carried it in for another touchdown. The kick after was good, putting Bowling Green ahead 76 – 7.
The referees spoke with the coaches and agreed to let the clock run during the second half.
Head Coach Joe Chinn began to field his JV players, giving the Bobcat starters a rest.
Through the last two quarters, the Bobcat defense held the Wildcats scoreless, while picking up one more touchdown. The kick after was good, putting the final score Bobcats 83, Wildcats 7. Bowling Green faces North Callaway this Friday in Kingdom City.