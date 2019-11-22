BOWLING GREEN—The Bowling Green High School gymnasium filled with excited students, parents, teachers and administration personnel for the 2019 Fall Awards Ceremony.
Athletic Director Matt Chance hosted the ceremony, welcoming everyone to celebrate the accomplishments of the student athletes who competed in cross country, volleyball, softball and football during the fall season.
Chance, who also coaches the cross country team, brought the runners up first to tout their successes during the season.
He noted that freshman Trenton Griffith qualified for the state finals, coming in 72nd in his running class. The girls team accomplishments included a second place finish in Mexico and at Calloway and a third place at the Bowling Green Invite. They won their 12th straight EMO Conference Championship, they won the Districts this year and qualified for state for the 15th straight season. At state they came in 7th overall as a team and had one all-state individual—Meghan Kneiss.
For the boys: MVP - Colton Hearn; Most Improved: Jack Hughes and Nathan Krumweide; Newcomer: Trenton Griffith and Ben Walker; Ean West Sportsmanship: Sal Niemeyer and Cody Wilkinson; Summer Training Award: Evan Meyer and Phillip Byram.
For the girls: MVP - Meghan Kniess and Megan McMillen; Most Improved: Abbie Waddell; Newcomer: Bailee Kent; Ean West Sportsmanship: Larissa Gamm and Quinn Grote; Summer Training Award: Taylor Blair and Camy Grote; Ceara Flowers Perkins Award: Sylvia Wagner.
LadyCat Team Sportsmanship Award: Brylie Sparks, Aleece Walker, Kennedy Grimsley; Mudita: Kennedy Grimsley; LadyCat Silver Slugger (best offensive player): Grace Dameron; LadyCat Dirtbag Award (all out hustle, no talent required): Haylee Chandler; LadyCat Most Improved/Rookie of the Year: Grace Deters.
For the BGHS volleyball team: All Conference; 1st Team: Grace Twellman; 2nd Team: Kaitlyn Dandridge, Shelden Morris.
All District; 1st Team: Grace Twellman; 2nd Team: Kaitlyn Dandridge.
Sportsmanship: Sarah Akers. MVP: Izzy Truelove. Top Server: Ashton Schneidler. Ace Queen: Kaitlyn Dandridge. Most Improved: Sofia Luque. Hustle: Grace Twellman.
On the football team: The Team MVP: Deonta Fleming; Offensive MVP: Nick Breakfield; Defensive MVP: Clay LaZear; Rookie of the Year: Charlie Bowen; Most Improved: Gavin Deters; OL of Year: Andrew Biggs; Bobcat Pride: George Niemeyer; Danny Feldman: Ethan Everhart; Scout Team Player of the Year: Cooper Kiel.
