The Bowling Green High School’s Girls softball team had a winning season, with a 27-7 record. Front row, left to right, Aleece Walker Grace Deters. Brylie Sparks Madeline Norton, and Kinley Charlton. Back row, left to right, Jade Meier, Tanner Turner, Morgen Billings, Grace Dameron, Haylee Chandler, Kennedy Grimsley, and Summer Scherder. The team members were presented their awards during the Fall Awards Ceremony. Photo by Stan Schwartz