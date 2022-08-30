The Bowling Green School logo flags flapping in the breeze around town last Friday, was the first signal that it was game day, and the Bobcats were on the prowl for points.
The Hwy. 54 rivalry between Bowling Green and Louisiana kicked off the 2022 season with the Bobcats’ home opener against their cross-county rivals.
The Bulldogs won the toss and elected to receive. But it was apparent during the first series of downs that Louisiana was in for a tough night. They were forced to punt the ball, and on the first play in their possession, the Bobcats were able to score off a 48-yard run by No. 1, Marcus Starks. They followed that with a quick 2-point conversion, putting Bowling Green on the scoreboard first with an 8-0 lead.
“I thought our kids did a good job of taking care of business,” said head coach Joe Chinn. “We were able to score early and get some stops on defense that really helped us get momentum in our favor.”
During Louisiana’s second possession, they started to move the ball. A penalty gave them an automatic first down. No. 15 D’Marco Green showed tremendous speed and agility getting the Bulldogs another first down, but a penalty brought the ball back. Numerous penalties plagued the Bulldogs throughout the game.
Bowling Green’s defense was doing a solid job of disrupting plays and stopping Louisiana’s passing and running game.
The Bulldogs had to punt the ball again. No. 10, Bleyne Bryant, caught it, taking it 91 yards for the Bobcat’s second touchdown. With another good 2-point conversion, the score was 16-0. It was the team’s second longest touchdown return in Bobcat history.
The Bobcats held the Bulldogs and then scored again adding another 2-point conversion. With just 4:48 to go in the first quarter, the score was 24-0. The heat and humidity were taking their toll on both teams, but all the hard work the Bobcats put in over the summer staying strong showed by their play on the field.
“Overall,” Chinn said, “our offense played well and a lot of people played well. Our OL did a good job—Devin Rue, Jackson Charlton, Lucas Jennings, Teddy Charlton, and Harrison Hunt. Dylan Dalton was efficient with the ball 1/1 passing for a 30-yard TD. Marcus had eight rushes for 180 yards and four TDs and also caught a TD. Bleyne Bryant had two carries for 94 yards and a TD. Dane Dunn also rushed for over 100 yards and two TDs. Brandon Gamm returned a punt for TD. Harrison Hunt and Bryson Brandenburger played great on defense.”
Louisiana worked the ball on their next possession chewing up the clock but could not score. When the Bobcats’ offense came back on the field, they ran a 2-minute drill getting another touchdown and 2-point conversion, putting the score at 32-0.
The Bulldogs were stymied again and had to turn over the ball. The Bobcats scored again quickly, but attempted a field goal. Louisiana was able to block the kick, leaving the score at 39-0.
Chinn began to switch out the starters, giving them a break and letting some of the newer players a chance on the field. It wasn’t long before Bowling Green scored again, putting the score at 45-0. They attempted another field goal, which split the uprights and gave the Bobcats a 46-0 lead.
At the close of the half, the Bobcats were ahead 52-0.
At the start of the third quarter, the Bobcats were having some trouble moving the ball against the Bulldog defense. A fumble brought up a field goal attempt, which went short and wide. Neither team scored during the third quarter.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Bowling Green fumbled allowing the Bulldog offense to recover the ball and score. Their 2-point conversion attempt was stopped by the Bobcats, leaving the score 52-6.
With 8:05 to go in the fourth quarter, Bowling Green scored again and added another 2-point conversion, making the score 60-6.
The Bulldogs took possession of the ball but could not score again. When the Bobcats got the ball back, they scored another touchdown and 2-point conversion, leaving the score at 68-6 with just 1:53 to go in the game. In their next drive, the Bulldogs ended up running out the clock, unable to score against an extremely tough Bobcat defense.
This Friday, the Bobcats face Palmyra.
“We have to be focused for Palmyra because they are always tough and well coached,” Chinn said.