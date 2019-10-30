The Louisiana Bulldogs finally found a spot on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter of their Friday game against Scotland County.
It was a bright spot in a punishing game against the Scotland County squad. The Tigers won 60-6.
The Tigers entered the game on a seven-game winning streak, and will end the regular season with an 8-1 record.
Half of that damage came in the second quarter of the game, when the Tigers scored 30 points.
The Bulldogs lone touchdown was a 13-yard pass from Cody Love to Jordan Luck.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to begin playoff competition on Nov. 1 at Brentwood.
