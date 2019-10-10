Bowling Green, MO (63334)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 42F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 42F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.