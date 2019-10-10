It was like watching two heavyweight boxers throwing punch after punch Friday night as the Clopton-Elsberry IndianHawks and the South Callaway Bulldogs combined for 92 points.
By the time the dust cleared, South Callway held a 49-43 victory.
It was an offensive showcase for both teams as the IndianHawks had 535 total yards. However, they couldn’t overcome three fumbles lost and 11 penalties.
“Six games in we have a trend that we have to correct,” said Coach Butch Wolanski. “We have to figure out how to make those two to five plays a game to either put our opponent away or not make those mistakes.”
The loss sends the IndianHawks to a 2-4 record on the season. In the four season losses the IndianHawks have been defeated by six points or less.
Senior quarterback Shawn Yates was masterful through the air as he threw for 415 yards and three TD’s. Catching those passes was a trio of IndianHawks. Senior Kyle Martin, eight catches for 167 yards, Sophomore Landon Strus, two catches for 115 yards and Junior Zakk Eivins, three catches for 100 yards. All three scored touchdowns.
“We felt comfortable that we could move the ball through the air,” said Wolanski. “We wanted a little more balance in the second half, but mistakes changed that plan.”
The running game for the Indianhawks was also solid with 120 yards led by Eivins (46), Yates (43) and Senior Jake Rimel (37). Eivins had two TD’s and Rimel with one TD on the ground.
The IndianHawks collected a total of 94 team tackles on the evening, which was evident of a lot of plays being run for the Bulldogs.
Senior Maleek McPike led the defense with 14 tackles, followed by Junior Riley Walker (12), Eivins (12) and Sophomore Colby Twellman (10).
They will be home again this Friday night as they take on Mark Twain at 7 p.m.
“Mark Twain has big linemen and a big running back which makes them a good running team,” said Wolanski.
Despite that, the Wildcats have expanded their offense this season to a spread style offense.
“We will be ready,” said Wolanski.
Homecoming festivities will happen during halftime.
“With homecoming this week there will be multiple opportunities to not have their focus on the game. They have to be reminded that it’s ok to enjoy everything that comes with Homecoming week, but the focus has to be on the game,” said Wolanksi.
