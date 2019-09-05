CLOPTON – The Indian-Hawks started their football season with an away game played in difficult conditions — and, in the end, with a hard-fought 7-20 loss to the Duchesne High School in St. Charles.
The Pioneers and the Indian-Hawks took to a muddy field Monday night.
“Sure, the conditions were not ideal by any means but both teams have to play through that,” Clopton-Elsberry Head Coach Butch Wolanski said in response to questions from the Louisiana Press-Journal.
The Pioneers did most of their damage in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns to end the half 13-0.
In the third quarter the Indian-Hawks retaliated with a touchdown by Jake Rimel, followed up by a successful kick by Kyle Martin. The team ended the third quarter one touchdown down, with Duchesne leading 13-7.
The last touchdown for Duchesne came in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively I thought we played really well and we were in it the entire way. I was very proud of the boys for continuing to battle even knowing we weren’t executing very well. Offensively, we just need to execute better regardless of the conditions,” Wolanski said.
Clopton-Elsberry quarterback Shawn Yates led the team in terms of moving the ball down the field, rushing for 76 yards.
The Indian-Hawks will next line up at home against the Colonels of the Missouri Military Academy of Mexico, Mo. The game starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
“Coming off of a short week is always a challenge but I think we will be ready for [Missouri Military Academy] Friday night,” Wolanski said.
In the wake of Friday’s game, Wolanski said he has high hopes for the season.
“I think if we can work on our consistency and execution. It should be a fun season. We have several players that should get some all conference attention And hopefully they’ll help carry us into a successful post season,” Wolanski said.
