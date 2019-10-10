SHELBINA – Louisiana’s softball team came away with a victory Monday night over South Shelby — but it was a near thing.
The game was tied 8-8 into the eighth inning, when Louisiana slugger Gretchen Capps hit a line drive single into right field, allowing Australia Monjaraz to reach the plate.
That gave Louisiana its ultimate edge in the away game against the South Shelby Lady Birds. The game ended 9-8 Louisiana.
Throughout the course of Monday’s game, South Shelby and Louisiana traded the pole position.
Louisiana took the lead in the first inning. Faith Rule, the team’s lead-off hitter, had bunted her way onto first and stolen second, allowing her to round third on a fielding error and reach home on a sacrifice fly from Monjaraz.
Louisiana surrendered the lead to South Shelby in the bottom of the first, won it back in the second and then allowed Shelby to win it back and build up its lead in the fourth.
Louisiana came into the top of the seventh — its most productive inning — trailing 5-7.
Over the course of the inning, Mechia Campbell reached home on a ground ball from Kamryn Gloe, which also allowed Gretchen Capps to reach third. Capps then scored on a fly ball double hit by Morgan Street into left field. A triple from Faith Rule — a line drive to center field — then allowed Street to round third and reach home base.
Louisiana out-hit South Shelby, registering 15 hits to 13 for their opponent. Morgan Street, Faith Hill and Mechia Campbell led the way with three hits each.
Louisiana stole five bases over the course of the night, with Mechia Campbell and Gretchen Capps each stealing base twice.
Faith Rule pitched, striking out nine South Shelby batters.
South Shelby had a 3-14 record for the season.
Louisiana’s games last week had less happy outcomes: a 7-4 loss to Montgomery County Thursday and a 8-4 loss to North Callaway Tuesday.
Louisiana had been neck-in-neck with Montgomery County till the fourth, when the Wildcats broke away, registering four runs.
"We kept battling back and forth and the girls again fought hard, but one bad inning led them to scoring and we couldn't pull it back," Coach Kelsea Dorsey said. "What is good is we know what to expect out of Montgomery if we see them in Districts next week."
Louisiana was scheduled to play a home game against Community R-VI Tuesday, after this paper goes to print. They will play at home again against the Mark Twain Tigers Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.