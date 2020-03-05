CLOPTON – Louisiana’s Thursday, Feb. 27 game against cross-country rivals Clopton ended in a narrow loss, but the game was fiercely contested throughout.
With four minutes left in the last quarter, the game was balanced on a knife’s edge: 34-34. In the last minutes of the game Clopton put some distance between itself and the Hawks. The game ended 47-40.
The game had been tight from the start. Clopton was ahead 6-5 in the first quarter, 19-13 in the second and 29-27 in the third.
Sophomore Tramaine Chatman was far-and-away the leading score for the Bulldogs, putting up 14 points. Sophomore Ryan Capps and freshman Donovan Richards put up 6 each, sophomores Mason Washington and Angel Ulloa put up four each and senior Tyler Pedersen put up three.
Louisiana earned its spot in the semi-finals game with a resounding win over the Mark Twain Tigers Tuesday, Feb. 25. The Bulldogs won 65-39. They had played the team only four days before and ended with a much smaller margin: 68-57.
