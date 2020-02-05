BOWLING GREEN – For the fourth time in four years, the Clopton girls basketball team are the champions of Missouri’s second-oldest high school basketball tournament
Their victory was clinched Friday, Jan. 31, with a 55-45 win over Bowling Green.
The game was tight for most of its run, with packed, dueling student sections providing color commentary from opposite ends of the court.
Clopton’s Taylor Akers was named to the all-tournament team Friday night, and Caragan Lockard was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
Lockard led the team in scoring Friday night, putting up 23 points, followed by Megan Harrelson with 18 and Akers with 9.
They reached the championship game by defeating Louisiana Monday and then North Callaway Wednesday.
The 49-17 win over North Callaway was led offensively by Akers, who scored 14 points, 12 from beyond the three-point line. Harrelson had 13 points, followed by Lockard with 11 and Stephanie Talbert with 9.
