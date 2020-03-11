The best basketball players in the Eastern Missouri Conference have been picked for this season’s all-conference team.
Clopton had six players in total on the conference team. Louisiana had one girl and one boy on the all-conference second team.
Representing Clopton on the boys first team was junior Zakk Eivens. Megan Harrelson and Caragan Lockard were on the girls first team. Lockard was a unanimous selection.
Louisiana sophomore Mason Washington was selected for the boys second team. Louisiana senior Faith Rule was selected for the girls second team, as was Clopton senior Taylor Akers. Clopton sophomore Maleek McPike and Clopton junior Daniel Harvey were on the boys second team.
Scott Kroeger of Montgomery County was selected as the boys coach of the year; Joe Basinger, also from Montgomery County, was selected as the girls coach of the year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.