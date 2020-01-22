South Shelby was not able to overcome an early lead for the Bulldog boys basketball team during their Thursday, Jan. 16 away game.
Louisiana outscored the Cardinals 32-20 in the first half — but South Shelby seemed set on a comeback in the second half. They outscored Louisiana by ten points in the second half, 26-16, leaving Louisiana with a narrow, 48-46 lead when the final buzzer sounded.
The Lady Bulldogs struggled throughout their game against South Shelby, which ended 53-23. Louisiana trailed by only two and then one point in the third and fourth quarter, but much wider margins in the first half kept the game out of reach.
Games against Elsberry Friday, Jan. 17 were cancelled due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m.
