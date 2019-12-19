MONROE CITY – Thursday’s game between Louisiana’s boys basketball team and South Shelby was pushed into two periods of overtime, with neither team securing a decisive advantage.
In the second period of overtime South Shelby broke away, scoring 10 points to 2 for Louisiana and securing 55-47 victory.
The game was played at the Monroe City Invitational Tournament. It was the second round of play in the tournament: Louisiana and South Shelby were competing for a spot in the final of the consolation tournament after Louisiana lost to the Palmyra Panthers Tuesday.
Louisiana led Thursday’s game for the first two quarters, outscoring South Shelby 25-18. A stronger performance by South Shelby in the third and fourth quarter tied the game at the final buzzer. Eight points for both teams in the first overtime period forced the second overtime.
Ryan Capps led the Louisiana team in scoring, with 16 points, followed by Mason Washington with 12.
Ryan Feldewerth led the Bulldogs in scoring against Palmyra, with 11 points, followed by Tramaine Chatman and Ryan Capps both scored 9.
It was Louisiana’s second matchup against Palmyra, which the Bulldogs also played for their season opener. Both games ended with the same 30-point margin in favor of Palmyra.
