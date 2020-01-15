CLOPTON – A hard-fought loss against Wright City pushed the Louisiana girls basketball team out of the consolation bracket and the Clopton Invitational Tournament.
Louisiana fell to the Wildcats 32-25.
Louisiana struggled in the first quarter, allowing Wright City to build up a 13-4 lead. But in the second quarter, Louisiana outscored Wright City 11-5, setting the tone for a game the Bulldogs refused to let go of — even if they couldn’t quite bring the Wildcats down. Louisiana matched Wright City six to six in the third quarter but trailed again in the fourth.
Faith Rule and Ke’La Campbell led the Bulldogs in scoring, with eight points each, followed by Mechia Campbell with six.
