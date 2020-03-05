CLOPTON – A 50-44 loss to Paris ended the district run for the Clopton Lady Hawks.
By the end of the first quarter Paris was ahead 15-10, a margin they would basically carry to the end of the game.
Junior Megan Harrelson scored 23 points — the highest total for any player on either team — followed by junior Taylor Akers with 11, junior Caragan Lockard with seven and senior Madisyn Parrish with five.
The team’s semifinal game against South Shelby Wednesday, Feb. 26 was dangerously close until the last quarter when Clopton finally pulled away. Harrelson was again the scoring leader with 18 points. She shot eight-for-eight from the free throw line. Caragan Lockard scored 12.
Paris will go on to play Scotland County Wednesday, March 4.
