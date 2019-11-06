SPANISH LAKE, MO. – The Clopton Hawks competed in cross-country districts Saturday, Nov. 2, earning a trip to sectional competition and toward state for the women's squad.
The class one, district two competition took place in Spanish Lake.
In the girls 5,000 meters senior Tricia Luke led the way for Clopton, finishing eighth and completing the race in 23:54.64.
She was followed by junior Taylor Akers (14th, 25:00.71), junior Kari Leake (21st, 27:19.26), sophomore Kendall Smith (24th, 28:49.26) and sophomore Macy Weitkamp (30th, 32:52.31).
The fastest girls runner competing Saturday, junior Katie Keilholz of Chamois High School, finished in 21:33.53.
On the boys side, freshman Hunter Burt turned in the best performance for Clopton, finishing in 19:16.85 and coming in 13th.
Also competing for Clopton: junior Daniel Harvey (31st, 22:15.43), sophomore Dylan Horstmeier (36th, 23:28.05) and Dylan Smith (37th, 24:05.88).
The best boys result came from junior Jace Chavness of The Fulton School, who finished in 17:03.18.
Burt, Luke and Akers medaled.
As a team, the girls came in behind Oak Ridge. Oak Ridge also put up the best team score on the boys side, where Clopton did not have enough runners to place.
