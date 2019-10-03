WELLSVILLE, MO – On Monday, Sept. 23, the Clopton Hawks Cross Country Team competed at the Eastern Missouri Conference Junior High meet in Wellsville-Middletown. On the girls side, Stacia Talbert placed 11th with a time of 12:00 min. Skylar Parker placed 12th with a time of 12:05 min. Daisey Luke placed 17th with a time of 12:20.
On the boys side, Nick Denslow placed 20th with a time of 10:55 min. Chase Hall placed 29th with a time of 11:13. Nick Meyers placed 30th with a time of 11:13. Kain Eivins placed 32nd with a time of 11:27. Kash Eivins placed 46th with a time of 13:25.
The high school students competed at the Wellsville-Middletown meet. The girls team took 2nd place over all. Individual members places and times are as follows: Taylor Akers 9th, 25:20 min. (medaled), Tricia Luke 10th, 25:22 min. (medaled) , Kari Leake 17th, 30:20 min, Macy Weitkamp 22nd 32:10 min, and Kendall Smith 29th 34:18 min.
On the boys side Daniel Harvey was 2nd with a time of 20:13 min (medaled) and Hunter Burt (medaled) was 3rd with a time of 20:32 min. Dylan Horstmeier was 10th with a time of 22:53 min (medaled) and Dillion Smith was 17th with a time of 25:00 min.
